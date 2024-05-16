Alberta RCMP looking for unsafe drivers over the long weekend

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Alberta RCMP is partnering with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police over the long weekend and the week leading up to it to promote safe driving behaviour during Canada Road Safety Week. A large part of that promotion will include targeted enforcement during National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day.

“In 2023, the Alberta RCMP removed 7,707 impaired drivers from provincial roadways, an average of 21 impaired drivers per day,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Sergeant Darrin Turnbull in a media release. “During last year’s Canada Road Safety Week alone, RCMP officers removed 205 impaired motorists from Alberta’s streets and highways.”

RCMP will focus enforcement efforts on risky driving behaviours, including drug and alcohol-impaired driving, fatigue, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and driving without a seatbelt.

Police offer the following tips: