Alberta RCMP reminds residents of simple tips with big crime reduction impacts

submitted by Alberta RCMP

As the weather warms up, most Albertans are spending more time outdoors, and often away from their homes. Not securing your property can make you a prime target for theft.

In May 2023, there were 440 residential break-and-enters and 45 seasonal property break-and-enters in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions. Property theft is often a crime of opportunity. Learning how to properly secure your residential and seasonal properties is the best defence. Following simple practices like crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) can have big impacts.

Some simple CPTED tips that can help keep your property safe are:

Lighting: Ensure your yard is well lit. Consider installing motion sensor lights at all entryways.

Sightlines: Keep clear sightlines to yards, garages, and entry points so criminals have no where to hide. Make sure trees and bushes aren’t overgrown, creating a cover for a potential thief.

Gates: A locked gate can help deter a criminal who may not want to waste time trying to get past it.

Windows: Keep windows covered and locked when you’re not home. An empty house is a criminal’s playground.

Alarms: Consider installing a security system, especially on seasonal properties or if you travel often. This will help ensure that if anything does happen to your property, authorities will be alerted immediately.

While these tips might sound obvious, CPTED is an international concept that has proven to discourage crime and promote security. Small, simple changes and have big effects in our communities.

RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police. If you discover a crime has taken place at your residence or seasonal property, you should report it to police immediately. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future.

If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to report a crime anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

For more tips and crime prevention information, follow #HereToHelp and our social media accounts on X (@RCMPAlberta), Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and YouTube (@RCMP-GRC Alberta).