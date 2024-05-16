Editorial: A Sincere Apology for Recent Service Disruption

Dear Valued Readers,

We regret to inform you that our website and email services experienced a significant disruption due to a major outage at our web host, which occurred at 1 a.m. on Monday morning. This outage affected thousands of websites, including MorinvilleNews.com, and resulted in a complete loss of access to our domain mail and site.

As a result, we were unable to resume email access until late Monday night and could not post any news updates until Wednesday. We understand the inconvenience this may have caused and sincerely apologize for any disruptions to your daily news routine.

At MorinvilleNews.com, we strive to provide timely and reliable news coverage to our community. We are taking steps with our service to determine this cause and prevent such outages in the future and are working closely with our web host to ensure more robust service.

We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time. Thank you for your continued support of MorinvilleNews.com.

Sincerely,

Stephen Dafoe Publisher