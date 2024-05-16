Food: Coconut Lemon Banana Gingersnap Bars

These Coconut Lemon Banana Gingersnap Bars are a delightful treat that combines the flavours of tropical coconut, zesty lemon, and comforting gingersnaps. Enjoy them as a snack or dessert, and be prepared for them to disappear quickly!
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups crushed gingersnap cookies
- ½ cup melted butter
- 3 ripe bananas, mashed
- Zest and juice of 2 lemons
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- ½ cup coconut cream
For the Coconut Glaze:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2-3 tablespoons coconut cream
- Zest of 1 lemon
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a 9×9 inch baking dish.
- In a bowl, mix together the crushed gingersnap cookies and melted butter until well combined. Press the mixture evenly into the bottom of the prepared baking dish to form the crust.
- In another bowl, whisk together the mashed bananas, lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract until smooth.
- Add the flour, baking powder, and salt to the banana mixture, and stir until just combined. Pour the batter over the gingersnap crust in the baking dish.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the bars are set and golden brown around the edges.
- While the bars are baking, prepare the coconut glaze. In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, coconut cream, and lemon zest until smooth. Add more coconut cream if needed to reach your desired consistency.
- Once the bars are done baking, remove them from the oven and let them cool completely in the baking dish.
- Once cooled, drizzle the coconut glaze over the bars. Cut into squares and serve.
