Food: Coconut Lemon Banana Gingersnap Bars

These Coconut Lemon Banana Gingersnap Bars are a delightful treat that combines the flavours of tropical coconut, zesty lemon, and comforting gingersnaps. Enjoy them as a snack or dessert, and be prepared for them to disappear quickly!

Ingredients:

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

For the Coconut Glaze:

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a 9×9 inch baking dish.

In a bowl, mix together the crushed gingersnap cookies and melted butter until well combined. Press the mixture evenly into the bottom of the prepared baking dish to form the crust.

In another bowl, whisk together the mashed bananas, lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract until smooth.

Add the flour, baking powder, and salt to the banana mixture, and stir until just combined. Pour the batter over the gingersnap crust in the baking dish.

Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the bars are set and golden brown around the edges.

While the bars are baking, prepare the coconut glaze. In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, coconut cream, and lemon zest until smooth. Add more coconut cream if needed to reach your desired consistency.

Once the bars are done baking, remove them from the oven and let them cool completely in the baking dish.