Letter: Waging Ahead Rally a success

Thank you for posting my letter. The rally went ahead despite the smoke with approximately 150-200 people in attendance. We mustered at Red Willow park- the corner of St Albert trail & Sturgeon Road, listened to speeches then walked up to the walkway bridge.

Marie Renaud was in attendance and spoke of the need to properly fund education. Roy Gill, the president of CUPE ALBERTA, who also spoke about funding and that workers deserve a decent living wage which means increased wages.

I spoke, as did Heidi Hovis, who is president of Local 1099 from St. Albert Public Schools. We both talked about the Government wage mandate, the rising cost of living in this province and its impact on members who’ve not had a raise in over 8 years, the breakdown of bargaining, No concessions & No two-tiered wage grids and that we are seeking support from our communities as we move to job action. We urge folks to write to their MLAs, their school divisions, their board trustees

We had 2-year-olds to 82-year-olds come out to support our WAGING AHEAD RALLY.

Mary Morin