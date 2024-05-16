Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Below are some photos from the past week captured by our and your camera lenses.

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS WEEK OPEN HOUSE

Three-and-a-half-year-old Theodore East stands on the bumper deck of Morinville Fire Department’s Ladder 4 during an open house at the Don Found fire Station on Wed. May 8. Emergency Preparedness Week ran May 5 to 11, and the Morinville Fire Department open house promoted helping families prepare for a 72-hour emergency. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Walter Smith, who turns three in June, may still be far too young to drive, but it didn’t stop him from pretending to take the wheel of Morinville’s Ladder 4 during an open house at the Don Found fire Station on Wed. May 8. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A trio of Dalmatians attended the open house at the Don Found Fire Station in Morinville during Emergency Preparedness Week. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

BIKE RODEO

Morinville Community Peace Office Gavin Bancarz talks to children about the importance of always wearing a helmet at the Bike Rodeo, held at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Thursday, May 9. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Fire Fighters Hunter Jarrell (Student) & Susie Matthews-Pestana talk to children about the importance of properly securing a bike helmet at the Bike Rodeo, held at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Thursday, May 9. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Community Peace Officer Greg Turner demonstrates hand signals at the Bike Rodeo, held at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Thursday, May 9. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE ROUND-UP

Area residents took advantage of the opportunity to properly dispose of their household hazardous waste, batteries and electronics at a special Roseridge Landfill Commission event held at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Saturday, May 11. The next Household Hazardous Waste Round-Up will be in the fall in Gibbons. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

SMOKEHOUSE GRILLS 2ND ANNIVERSARY

Smokehouse Grills & Power Equipment owner Cameron Klem (left) and Justin Hannah stand by the custom smoker on hand at the Morinville business’ second anniversary celebrations on Saturday, May 11. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville resident Brian Brost of 4 Season Pursuits demonstrates an Echo chainsaw at the Smokehouse Grills & Power Equipment second anniversary celebration in Morinville on Saturday, May 11. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

FOOTLOOSE

Reverand Shaw Moore (Jake Sheehan) talks to his congregation during Camilla School’s production of Footloose the Musical – Youth Edition on Thursday, May 9. Camilla had two separate cast and crew for their four-performance run. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Ren McCormack (Corben Moore) and his mother Ethel (Abigail Munro) listen to Reverand Shaw Moore’s sermon as a parishioner looks on. Camilla School performed four shows of Footloose the Musical – Youth Edition on Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The cast of Camilla School’s Thursday production of Footloose the Musical – Youth Edition takes a bow at the end of the show’s final musical number. The school had two separate casts and crews for the four-show run. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

MEAN GIRLS

Four Winds Public School Performing Arts Academy students rehearse Mean Girls Junior on Monday, May 13, ahead of the show’s two-day run on May 29 and 30. You can read our full story on the upcoming show here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

LOOK UP

A Wilson’s Phalarope sits on a pallet on the shore of Heritage Lake just outside Morinville on Monday, May 13. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A group of mallards fly across Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A great blue heron takes off across Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A pair of American avocets stand on the shoreline of the Morinville Leisure Centre storm pond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A lesser yellow legs stands in the Morinville Leisure Centre storm pond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Northern Lights were on full display on Friday evening just as the Oilers were taking Game 2 of their series with Vancouver. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The sun sets on Saturday, May 11 behind a dying tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo