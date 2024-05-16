Police Briefs

compiled by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Alberta RCMP major Crimes Unit investigates homicide on Alexander First Nation

On May 5, 2024, at approx. 2:30 p.m. Morinville RCMP received a report from EMS to assist with an adult female patient in medical distress at a residence in Alexander First Nation. Upon arrival, EMS transported the patient to hospital where they were declared deceased. Morinville RCMP contacted the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit to advise of the death. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy was performed and the death was deemed as a homicide.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken carriage of the investigation and are asking the public for help.

If you have any information about this crime or those responsible you are asked to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On May 14, 2024, at 9:14 p.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Highway 15, South of Range Road 231 in Sturgeon County. Upon arrival, emergency responders removed the driver and lone occupant from the vehicle; however, the driver, a 52-year-old male resident of St. Albert, was deceased.

Southbound traffic on Highway 15 was impacted for several hours while police investigated. The investigation into the cause of the collision continues.

RCMP wish to express our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Traffic safety tips: Motorcycle safety

Alberta’s government is reminding drivers that motorcyclists are back on Alberta’s roads and highways, and to share the road to ensure everyone gets home safe.

Unfortunately, about two-thirds of collisions involving a motorcycle result in death or injury – this compares to about one in 10 deaths or injury for all motor vehicle collisions. When motorcycles crash, their riders lack the protection of an enclosed vehicle, and can suffer serious injuries or be killed.

When driving, please remember:

be aware of motorcyclists and give them the space they need; and

be cautious when driving near motorcyclists because motorcycles are less stable and visible than cars.

Motorcyclists can improve their own safety by doing the following: