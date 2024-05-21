Fire restriction lifted for Morinville

submitted by Town of Morinville

Effective 4 p.m. today (May 21, 2024), the fire restriction for the Town of Morinville has been lifted.

All previous burn and fireworks permits that were issued and have not expired are now reinstated. Residents wishing to obtain a new permit can do so online at www.morinville or by calling the Morinville Fire Department at 780-939-4162.

Residents are encouraged to check the Town’s website at https://www.morinville.ca/en/living-here/fire-prevention.aspx for more information on backyard fire pit requirements and safe burning guidelines.

Safety Reminder: Morinville Community Safety Services urges all residents to remain alert and adhere to all safety protocols to prevent fires. Protecting our community requires everyone’s participation. To report any suspicious fire activity, please call 911.