Lions Club and Community Unite for Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides Fundraiser

Above: Morinville Pet Value owner Chad Bussey and Lianna Michaud play with Snowi during the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, hosted by the Morinville Lions Club on Sunday, May 26. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Lions Club of Morinville celebrated its 75th anniversary in the community on Saturday and immediately joined numerous communities nationwide in hosting the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides on Sunday. The event ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond trail.

The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is a significant fundraiser that supports guide dog training for various needs, including hearing, vision, seizure response, service, diabetic alert, autism assistance, and facility support.

Essential breeds used in this program are Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, and standard poodles. Puppies are placed in foster homes at seven weeks old, where they receive socialization and basic obedience training for about a year. They then undergo formal training for four to six months before beginning their service careers, which typically last eight to ten years.

This year’s fundraising goal was $1.6 million, raised in more than 300 communities. As of Monday morning, $761,049 had already been raised. As of Sunday morning, the local total sat at $2400 of $3000 raised as of the event start on Sunday morning.

Donations are ongoing and can be made online at Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides website.