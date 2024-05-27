Victoria Day weekend sees RCMP nab 173 impaired drivers

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day and the Victoria Day long weekend were productive for Alberta RCMP. Focused on removing drug and alcohol impairment from Alberta roads, police and their partners removed 173 impaired drivers from the roads. Forty-two of those were on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day across 36 organized check stops.

“While we promote safe driving behaviours all year round, we want to enhance this messaging and our enforcement efforts during holidays or long weekends when more people are out on our roadways,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Sergeant Vinnie Hetu. “Impaired driving is a danger to yourself and others. Always plan a safe, sober ride accordingly.”

Impaired driving charges include a 90-day suspension, one year of mandatory ignition interlock, a 30-day vehicle seizure, a $1,000 fine, and a criminal record.