Morinville Joins National Movement to Win Canada’s Most Active Community Title

submitted by Town of Morinville

Morinville is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 ParticipACTION Community Challenge. This nationwide initiative inspires all Canadians to increase their physical activity levels during the month of June, with the ultimate goal of being named Canada’s Most Active Community.

The challenge will officially kick off on June 1, coinciding with National Health and Fitness Day, and will run until June 30. Throughout the month, Morinville residents are encouraged to register and log their physical activities to help Morinville climb the national leaderboard and potentially win the grand prize of $100,000.

Unlike previous years, this year’s challenge emphasizes community engagement over individual minutes of activity. The more people and organizations that participate, the higher Morinville’s score will be. In addition to striving for the national grand prize, weekly prizes will be awarded to active organizations contributing to Morinville’s efforts. Individuals and organizations can register today at ParticipACTION.com.

“Participating in the ParticipACTION Community Challenge offers a great opportunity for Morinville to showcase our community spirit and commitment to health and fitness,” says Laura McCarron, Programs and Services Supervisor. “We are excited to bring our community together, get active, and hopefully win not just the title of Canada’s Most Active Community, but also the substantial funding that comes with it.”

Residents can contribute to Morinville’s score by engaging in any form of physical activity—from walking and cycling to team sports and fitness classes. Every bit of activity counts towards our community total.

Let’s come together as a community, track our activities, and make Morinville proud! For more information on how you can participate in the challenge, please visit ParticipACTION.com.