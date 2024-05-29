FOOD: Creamy Radish, Green Onion, and Cottage Cheese Spread

Here is this week’s food recipe.

A Delicious and Nutritious Delight

This creamy radish, green onion, and cottage cheese spread is a delightful combination of fresh, vibrant flavours and smooth textures. The peppery bite of radishes pairs beautifully with the mild tang of green onions, while the creamy base of cottage cheese, yogurt, and sour cream brings everything together in a harmonious blend.

Flavor Profile

Radishes: Offer a crisp, slightly spicy flavour that adds a refreshing zing.

Green Onions: Provide a subtle, savoury taste with a hint of sweetness.

Cottage Cheese: Adds a creamy, slightly tangy base that is rich in protein.

: Adds a creamy, slightly tangy base that is rich in protein. Yogurt and Sour Cream: Enhance the creaminess while adding a slight tang, balancing the sharpness of the radishes and onions.

Nutritional Benefits

Cottage cheese is the star ingredient, bringing high protein content to the spread. With approximately 12 grams of protein per cup, it makes this spread not only delicious but also nutritious. This combination is perfect for those looking to add more protein to their diet without sacrificing taste.

Versatile Uses

This spread is incredibly versatile and can be enjoyed in various ways:

As a Dip: Serve with fresh vegetables like carrots, celery, and bell peppers for a healthy snack.

On Crackers: Perfect for a quick and satisfying appetizer.

Sandwich Spread: Use it as a flavorful alternative to mayonnaise or butter on sandwiches.

Bagel Topping: Smear it on a toasted bagel for a protein-packed breakfast.

: Smear it on a toasted bagel for a protein-packed breakfast. Stuffed Vegetables: Fill celery sticks or hollowed-out cucumbers for an elegant hors d’oeuvre.

Recipe

Ingredients

10 radishes, finely chopped

2 tablespoons green onions, finely chopped

2 cups cottage cheese

2 tablespoons yogurt

2 tablespoons sour cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Finely chop radishes: Use a small food processor to finely chop the radishes, ensuring they are evenly sized for a smooth texture. Blend base ingredients: Add the cottage cheese, sour cream, and yogurt to the processor. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Blend ingredients: Process until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Add green onions: Toss in the green onions and pulse a few times to incorporate them without losing their texture. Enjoy: Serve immediately or chill in the refrigerator to allow the flavours to meld.

This creamy radish, green onion, and cottage cheese spread are easy to make and packed with flavour and nutrition. Enjoy it in any of the suggested ways, or get creative with your own uses!