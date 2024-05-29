Heritage Place Lodge holding 4th Annual Puppy Parade

Above Last year’s Puppy Parade. Right: Danny Getzlaf, Ray White, and Gizmo and Gemma were at last year’s Puppy Parade. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

With Seniors’ Week coming up from June 3 to 9, Heritage Place Lodge is looking to put some extra smiles on seniors’ faces with a Puppy Parade. The Puppy Parade occurs on Friday, June 7, at 1:30 p.m. This year marks the fourth year for the event.

Courtney Farmer, Heritage Place Lodge’s Activity Coordinator, said people can bring their dog or puppy (or other animals) for an outside walk around the lodge

“The puppy parade always turns out to be a great event for the seniors because not only are they able to interact with the animals, but they also get to socialize with the community members within the area,” Farmer said. “The residents are always happy to meet new people and hear their stories.”

Organizers are asking that pet owners keep their dogs on a leash at all times and only bring well-mannered puppies or dogs to avoid potential fights.

“We highly encourage the community to come out for the puppy parade to provide the residents with a special form of therapy that only an animal can,” she said. “Many residents have grown up with dogs or have had one in their family at some point in their life, and now they are no longer able to have one by their side. This parade allows that special bond to take place. Who wouldn’t want to put a smile on their faces.”

For more information, contact Courtney Farmer at 780-939-3212 ext. 1 or email me at cfarmer@homelandhousing.ca.