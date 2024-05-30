Mean Girls Production by Four Winds School Impresses Audience

Back row from left: The Plastics Dacie Allen as Karen Smith, Thea Womack as Gretchen Wieners, and Chelsea Thiffault as Regina George. Front row from left: Hudson Hagland as Damien Leigh, Arrow Hurrie as Cady Heron, and Charlotte Anheliger as Janis Ian. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

In their second theatrical outing in as many years, Four Winds Public School took on Mean Girls, running four shows over two days on May 29 and 30 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The show featured a cast of 21 Performing Arts Academy students who were assigned their parts in January and have diligently rehearsed their lines, songs, and choreography since February.

Like the film that inspired it, Mean Girls Junior delves into the complex world of high school politics. The show’s narrative revolves around Cady Heron (Arrow Hurrie), a newcomer to the social scene who manages to infiltrate the notorious Plastics clique led by the cunning Regina George (Chelsea Thiffault).

Other key cast members included Dacie Allen as Karen Smith and Thea Womack as Gretchen Wieners, the other two members of the Plastics. Charlotte Anheliger in the role of Janice (Janis) Ian and Hudson Hagland in the role of Damien Leigh, Cady’s two non-plastics friends, and Zack Trithart as love interest Aaron Samuels round out the main cast.

For about 75 minutes, attendees saw a well-paced, well-choreographed, well-acted, and well-lit performance. The creative use of rear projection highlighted musical numbers and acted as scenery change, playing well with the theme and the production.

Mean Girls runs for one more evening performance open to the public on May 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and in advance online at $15 at the door. Tickets are available online at studentquickpay.com/sturgeon/MyAccount/Main.aspx?

Below is a gallery of photos from Wednesday afternoon’s show.

Cady Heron (Arrow Hurrie) in the centre, talks to her parents about moving from Kenya to Illinois. – Stephen Dafoe Photos