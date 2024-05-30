Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here is a selection of shots taken in and around town with our and your cameras.

TOWN-WIDE GARAGE SALE

Signs, vehicles and deals were plentiful on Saturday, May 25, during the annual Town-Wide Garage Sale. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Go Oilers and Go Tools. Morinville resident Joe Gosselin displays some of the tools he had for sale during the annual Town-Wide Garage Sale held in Morinville on Saturday, May 25. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Several sellers set up in the Morinville Leisure Centre parking lot on Saturday, May 25 for the annual Town-Wide Garage Sale. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Landrex Marketing Coordinator Elia Katz demonstrates his plastic axe-throwing skills at the Westwinds Block Party on Saturday, May 25. Developers in Morinville joined forces for a series of Block Parties, promoting their developments as well as the benefits of living in Morinville. The events ran in connection with Morinville’s Annual Townwide Garage Sale. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

AROUND TOWN

This interesting collection of vintage salt and pepper shakers is on display at Higher Grounds.

Sunny weather at the end of May brought out this hot rod to downtown Morinville. This weekend’s Napa Show and Shine is sure to draw many more to 100 Street on Saturday, June 15. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

LIONS 75TH ANNIVERSARY

The Lions Club of Morinville held its 75th anniversary celebrations on Saturday, May 25 in conjunction with the Citizen of the Year award, presented annually since 1968. This year’s recipient was Lions Club member Beverly Lussier. From left: Morinville-St Albert MLA Dale Nally, Morinville Lions Club President Tina Gougeon, Citizen of the Year Beverly Lussier and Mayor Simon Boersma. – Lucie Roy Photo

Students from Westlock R.F. Staples School Dream Merchants Theatre, along with director Lalenya Gasse, posed with Lions Club member Beverly Lussier. – Lucie Roy Photo

Morinville Lions President Tina Gougeon, Lions member Francis Fryters- the longest serving member in the Morinville Club with District C-1 District Governor Dave Leshchyshyn and Immediate Past- District Governor Suzanne Leshchyshyn. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Lions Club of Morinville celebrated its 75th anniversary in the community on Saturday, May 25 and immediately joined numerous communities nationwide in hosting the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides on Sunday. The event ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond trail. The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is a significant fundraiser that supports guide dog training for various needs, including hearing, vision, seizure response, service, diabetic alert, autism assistance, and facility support. This year’s fundraising goal was $1.6 million, raised in more than 300 communities. As of Monday morning, $761,049 had already been raised. As of Sunday morning, the local total sat at $2400 of $3000 raised as of the event start on Sunday morning. Above: Morinville Pet Value owner Chad Bussey and Lianna Michaud play with Snowi during the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, hosted by the Morinville Lions Club on Sunday, May 26. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Mean Girls

Back row from left: The Plastics Dacie Allen as Karen Smith, Thea Womack as Gretchen Wieners, and Chelsea Thiffault as Regina George. Front row from left: Hudson Hagland as Damien Leigh, Arrow Hurrie as Cady Heron, and Charlotte Anheliger as Janis Ian. Below is a gallery of shots from Tuesday’s matinee performance. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Look Up

A house wren sings in a birdhouse, looking for a mate. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Goslings make their way to Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A pair of blue-winged teal ducks on Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A loon floats on Heritage Lake – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A goose, a gosling, a loon and a muskrat at Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A great blue heron comes in for a landing. – Stephen Dafoe Photo