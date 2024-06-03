Alberta Invests in Fire Service Grants to Enhance Public Safety

Above: A Morinville Fire Department fire truck makes its way on 100 Avenue on Sunday, June 2, en route to a call. – MorinvilleNews.com photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Alberta’s government has announced an initiative it says is aimed at enhancing public safety by improving fire service capabilities across the province. With a new research project focused on gathering essential fire services data, the province believes municipalities will be better equipped to protect their communities.

Firefighters in Alberta not only combat fires but also serve as first responders to medical emergencies, conduct search and rescue missions, and provide public education on fire safety. Recognizing their pivotal role, the government has committed $700,000 in grants to municipalities and the Alberta Fire Chiefs Association (AFCA) for research and training purposes.

“Public safety is always a priority, and our government recognizes that strong partnerships are key to keeping Albertans safe. We are pleased to work together with the Alberta Fire Chiefs Association to improve firefighting services for all Albertans,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver. “We remain committed to ensuring Alberta municipalities have access to excellent firefighting resources and information.”

In Alberta, municipalities are responsible for determining local fire service levels, organization, budgets, and training. To support these responsibilities, annual grants totalling $500,000 from the Fire Services Training Program will help municipal fire departments cover training costs, ensuring firefighters are prepared with the latest industry best practices. These grants are available to all municipalities, Métis Settlements, and First Nations communities in Alberta, helping to cover expenses like course fees and training materials.

The Alberta Fire Chiefs Association promotes, supports, and facilitates fire protection and related emergency services, advocating on behalf of fire chiefs and departments. To further support the evolution of fire services, a one-time $200,000 grant has been allocated to the AFCA for researching and improving fire data reporting. This project aims to enhance the quality of fire data, enabling municipal leaders to make informed decisions about fire services and protection strategies.

Randy Schroeder, president of the Alberta Fire Chiefs Association, expressed optimism about the initiative, stating, “The $200,000 grant to enhance fire data reporting is a testament to the power of collaboration between the government and fire services.”