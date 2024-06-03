Editorial: Celebrating Seniors’ Week: Honoring Our Community Pillars

Today, Monday, June 3, marks the start of Seniors’ Week, with a variety of activities planned in town, including the Annual Puppy Parade at Heritage Lodge. It’s the perfect time to reflect on the invaluable role seniors play in our community.

The 1977 Supertramp classic “Give a Little Bit” captures how we can show appreciation and respect to our seniors with the lines:

“See the man with the lonely eyes

Oh, take his hand, you’ll be surprised.”

As our community grows, it’s easy to focus on the needs of the young. While important, we must also remember that unlike youth, who often seek independence, seniors desire involvement and engagement.

Seniors, whether 55, 65, or 85, have diverse experiences and ongoing contributions. They volunteer at thrift stores and in community groups. They provide childcare for parents seeking a break and offer wisdom, advice, and support to all of us willing to listen.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate and engage with our seniors this week and every week. Their presence enriches our community, and they deserve our recognition and respect.