PSA: Keep an eye out: Property tax notices are on their way

submitted by the Town of Morinville

Over 4,000 property tax notices were mailed or emailed last week. Property owners should expect their 2024 Property Tax Notice to arrive soon.

It is the responsibility of property owners to contact the municipality if they do not receive their notice. Any outstanding balance of property taxes after Friday, June 28 are subject to a 7.5% penalty. A further 9% penalty is applied to any outstanding balances on January 1, 2025.

There are several convenient payment options available to residents to pay their tax bill including the monthly Tax installment program. In addition to paying online or in-person through your bank, there are also in-person and mail options available. Learn more about these options on the Morinville website.

Looking for more information on tax rates, notices, payment options, or something else? Please visit www.morinville.ca/taxes or contact us at 780-939-4361. We are happy to answer your questions.

Didn’t receive a notice?

Property owners who have purchased a property in 2024 may not receive a notice due to a processing delay. If you do not receive your tax notice by June 7, 2024, please call us at 780-939-4361.

2024 Tax Rate Bylaw

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Morinville Town Council approved second and third reading of Bylaw 8/2024, Morinville’s Property Tax Bylaw. Approval of 3rd Reading included an amendment to the total amount raised by general municipal taxation to $13,023,717.

Council originally approved the 2024 Budget with an estimated 5.25% tax increase. In March 2024, the final aggregate assessment figures were confirmed to be higher than original estimates, allowing Council to reduce the tax rate down to 4.45%. During recent deliberations of the Property Tax Bylaw, Council allocated surpluses from the 2023 financial year to operational costs in 2024 allowing the tax rate to be further reduced to 3.38%.

This means a home valued at $350,000 would have originally incurred an estimated increase of $12.53 per month. Based on the approved tax rate bylaw, this increase is now $8.13.

For a commercial property valued at $650,000 in Morinville the estimated increase will be $100.50 per month.