Alberta RCMP provides safety reminders for sharing the road with commercial drivers

submitted by Alberta RCMP
Motorists should take extra caution when sharing the road with, or operating, semi-trucks, tractor-trailers, and other commercial vehicles. With summer approaching, roadways will become increasingly busy and the Alberta RCMP wants to remind commercial and passenger-vehicle motorists how to operate on our provincial roads responsibly.
Commercial vehicle drivers:
- Remember to complete trip inspections to ensure your vehicle is in proper operating condition.
- Always carry the required inspection certificates.
- Stay alert while driving and pull over when you’re feeling tired.
- Enhance your safety by pre-planning your trip. Stay updated on roads, traffic, construction, and weather conditions.
- Maintain a safe following distance with other vehicles.
- Be aware of your blind spots and make wide turns safely.
- If you are hauling or transporting cargo, ensure that it is properly secure.
Passenger vehicle drivers:
- Stay far enough behind big trucks so that you can see both of its side mirrors. If you can’t see the truck driver, they can’t see you.
- Increase your following distance behind larger vehicles so you can better see oncoming traffic.
- Oncoming commercial vehicles can create strong wind gusts, large splashes in wet conditions, or sprays of debris. Practice defensive driving and brace when they are passing.
- Leave extra space when passing or changing lanes in front of commercial vehicles as they require more time to slow down or come to a stop.
- Stay back when large vehicles are indicating right or left, as they require a wide turning radius.
