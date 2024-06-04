Alberta RCMP provides safety reminders for sharing the road with commercial drivers

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Motorists should take extra caution when sharing the road with, or operating, semi-trucks, tractor-trailers, and other commercial vehicles. With summer approaching, roadways will become increasingly busy and the Alberta RCMP wants to remind commercial and passenger-vehicle motorists how to operate on our provincial roads responsibly.

Commercial vehicle drivers:

Remember to complete trip inspections to ensure your vehicle is in proper operating condition.

Always carry the required inspection certificates.

Stay alert while driving and pull over when you’re feeling tired.

Enhance your safety by pre-planning your trip. Stay updated on roads, traffic, construction, and weather conditions.

Maintain a safe following distance with other vehicles.

Be aware of your blind spots and make wide turns safely.

If you are hauling or transporting cargo, ensure that it is properly secure.

Passenger vehicle drivers:

Stay far enough behind big trucks so that you can see both of its side mirrors. If you can’t see the truck driver, they can’t see you.

Increase your following distance behind larger vehicles so you can better see oncoming traffic.

Oncoming commercial vehicles can create strong wind gusts, large splashes in wet conditions, or sprays of debris. Practice defensive driving and brace when they are passing.

Leave extra space when passing or changing lanes in front of commercial vehicles as they require more time to slow down or come to a stop.

Stay back when large vehicles are indicating right or left, as they require a wide turning radius.

