Food: Rhubarb Zucchini Bread

In Morinville, local gardens are bursting with rhubarb, a tangy delight that adds a unique twist to both sweet and savoury dishes. Meanwhile, Sobeys in Morinville has zucchini, a versatile vegetable that melds seamlessly into a variety of culinary creations. This seasonal bounty presents the perfect opportunity to combine these ingredients into a delightful Zucchini Rhubarb Bread.

The Harmony of Zucchini and Rhubarb

Zucchini, with its mild flavour and moist texture, is a staple in many kitchens. It’s perfect for adding moisture and subtle earthiness to baked goods. Rhubarb, on the other hand, offers a tartness that cuts through the richness of baked treats, providing a refreshing contrast. When these two ingredients come together, they create a harmony of flavours and textures that is simply irresistible.

Rhubarb Zucchini Bread Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded zucchini

1 cup chopped fresh rhubarb

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional)

1/2 cup raisins or dried cranberries (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat and Prep: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour two 9×5 inch loaf pans to ensure the bread doesn’t stick. Mix Dry Ingredients: In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. This ensures that the leavening agents and spices are evenly distributed throughout the bread. Combine Wet Ingredients: In a large bowl, beat together the sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla until well combined. This mixture should be smooth and slightly thick. Incorporate Dry Ingredients: Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined. Be careful not to overmix, as this can make the bread tough. Fold in Zucchini and Rhubarb: Gently fold in the shredded zucchini, chopped rhubarb, nuts, and raisins or dried cranberries if using. The batter will be quite thick and full of texture from the zucchini and rhubarb. Bake: Divide the batter evenly between the prepared loaf pans. Bake for 50-60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaves comes out clean. The tops should be golden brown and slightly cracked. Cool: Let the bread cool in the pans for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. This helps the bread set and makes it easier to slice.

Enjoying Your Creation

This Rhubarb Zucchini Bread is perfect for breakfast, a snack, or even dessert. Its moist crumb, punctuated by the slight tartness of rhubarb and the warm spice of cinnamon and nutmeg, is sure to delight your taste buds. Enjoy a slice with a cup of coffee in the morning or a dollop of whipped cream for an afternoon treat.

Baking with seasonal produce not only supports local agriculture but also brings the freshest flavours to your table. This recipe is a celebration of the season, combining the best of what local gardens and markets have to offer. So, grab your zucchini from Sobeys, pick some rhubarb from your garden, and get baking!