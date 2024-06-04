Seniors’ Week kicks off with Style Swap Fashion Show

MCHS cosmetology and fashion teacher Louise Sansano showcases one of the fashions during the Style Swap Fashion Show held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on June 3. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

photos by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School fashion/cosmetology students partnered with the Morinville Community Services Department to kick off Seniors Week with a Style Swap Fashion Show and clothing swap.

The fashion show featured curated items from Fusion Thrift Shoppe and the Midstream Support Society store, both of whom did presentations on their respective operations and what they do in the community.

Cosmetology and fashion students worked at the event, sorting clothing and doing hair and makeup for the fashion models. MCHS students, thrift shop staff and others took to the stage at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre to showcase the fashions. After the show, the curtains of Hall B were pulled back for the clothing swap.

Approximately 50 seniors and students attended the event.

Other activities are planned for the rest of this week. They can be viewed online at Celebrate Seniors’ Week in Morinville: A Showcase of Vitality and Community Spirit – Town of Morinville

Below is a gallery of photos from the event.