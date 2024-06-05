Morinville Festival Days running June 14-16

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Town of Morinville is planning what it says will be an “unforgettable weekend,” with Morinville Festival Days returning to town from June 14 to 16. A variety of of free activities and entertainment is planned each day.

Organizers say this year’s three-day festival has both traditional events and new additions, providing something for all ages and interests.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for another fantastic Festival Days,” said Town of Morinville Events and Programs Coordinator Kathleen Ducharme. “We’ve planned an incredible lineup of events and activities that will ensure a fun and safe weekend for everyone. Our amazing team of sponsors, partners, and volunteers is ready to make this year’s festival the best yet!”

Below are some highlights from the upcoming festival:

Friday, June 14:

Heritage, Culture, and Art at Musée Morinville Museum: Enjoy cultural exhibits and artistic displays from 12 to 5 p.m.

Video Dance Party: All-ages dance party with video hits from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Free event, tickets available. Presented by Mix 107.9.

Saturday, June 15:

Dawn till Dusk Community Creative Space: Create art with community members from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mayor & Council Pancake Breakfast: Free breakfast and entertainment from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

NAPA Morinville Show 'N Shine: Display and admire classic vehicles from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Display and admire classic vehicles from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Festival Fun Zone, presented by PHARMASAVE (Morinville): Free event featuring over 25 activities, including mini golf, laser tag, inflatables, live performances, and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Morinville Farmers' Market: Shop local produce and goods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shop local produce and goods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Morinville Firefighter Combat Challenge, presented by Cattail Crossing Golf & Winter Club: Watch firefighters compete from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Morinville Leisure Centre.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Free screenings at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at TFH Church.

Free screenings at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at TFH Church. Dueling Piano Kings: 18+ licensed concert from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Proud Media Partner: 96.3 The Breeze. Limited tickets available.

Sunday, June 16:

Picnic Bingo: Enjoy bingo games and win prizes at Skyline Ball Park with sessions at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Free event, registration recommended.

For full event details and ticket information, visit www.morinville.ca/festivaldays.