Morinville planning several Pride Week activities

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Town of Morinville is hosting a series of events to celebrate Pride Week from June 9 to 13 and encourages residents to participate.

“We are proud to host these events that not only celebrate the LGBTQ+ community but also foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of diversity,” said Family & Community Support Services Supervisor Lisa Mudryk in a media release Tuesday. “We invite everyone to join us in these celebrations and show their support.”

Below is a list of events from the Town’s press release on Pride Week.

Picnic in the Park: Sunday, June 9, 1 to 4 p.m.

“Gather your friends and family, pack a lunch and come down to the Ray McDonald Sports Grounds to enjoy family-friendly entertainment, including live music and drag performances, plus more. Celebrate love, diversity, and community with family and friends.”

Flag Raising Ceremony: Tuesday, June 11, 3 p.m.

“Join us outside Town Hall for the raising of the Pride flag alongside local dignitaries. This ceremony symbolizes our community’s commitment to inclusivity and acceptance.”

Two Spirit Paint Night: Thursday, June 13, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

“Join us for a night of guided painting with Instructor Sarah Hall, and a chance to grow in our understanding of Two Spirit people and history with Educator Cheyenne Mihko Kihew. Learn about Two Spirit people and their rich history while expressing your creativity. Register online.”