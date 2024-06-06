Our Morinville: The week in photos

Here are some of the past week’s photos captured by our and your lenses.

Motorcycles depart from the Morinville Fish & Game Association clubhouse on Saturday, June 1. The memorial event is in memory of local business owner and motorcycle rider Marty Robillard. The ride is a partnership between the UN NATO Veterans Sturgeon Crew and the Morinville Lions Club. This year’s event proceeds will again go to the Veterans Association Food Bank. This year’s event drew riders from Morinville, Bon Accord, Gibbons, Sturgeon County Fort Saskatchewan, Edmonton Garrison, Cold Lake, Tawatinaw, Blackfalds, Drayton Valley, and Red Deer. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Faye Stewart (left) is served by Linda Mondor and Carmen Dubas at the Morinville Rendez-Vous’ Spring Tea and Craft Sale. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

An appropriate 3-part puzzle mounted on the wall at the Rendez-vous Centre seemed particularly fitting for their spring tea and craft sale. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Diocese of St. Paul Bishop Gary Franken signs documents for the new Catholic Church in Morinville ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony held at the site on Friday, May 31. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Noreen Radford, Ron Cust, Father Trini Pinca, Bishop Gary Franken, Clint Whitson, Sergio Filipowicz, and Connor Whitson break the ground on the new St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville 35 months after the church was destroyed by fire. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

About 150 people came out for the ground breaking and blessing, as well as the refreshments that followed at Fable Gardens. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

This fire-inspired chopper was parked outside the Morinville Fire Department on Saturday, June 1. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sunny weather at the end of May brought out this hot rod to downtown Morinville. Next weekend’s Napa Show and Shine is sure to draw many more to 100 Street on Saturday, June 15. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Community High School fashion/cosmetology students and the Morinville Community Services Department kicked off Seniors Week with a Style Swap Fashion Show and clothing swap at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Monday, June 3. Students assisted with sorting clothing and doing hair and make up. MCHS and thrift shop staff showcased curated items from Fusion Thrift Shoppe and the Midstream Support Society store in the afternoon Fashion Show. Approximately 50 seniors and students attended. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A house wren takes perch on a cherry tree branch. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A house wren hiding from the rain in an elm tree June 3. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A red squirrel makes his way along a tree branch, carefully alert for danger. – Stephen Dafoe Photo