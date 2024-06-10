Sturgeon Spirits Claim Victory in Inaugural Red & Black Bowl

Sturgeon Spirits – Joane Kozely Photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

On a wet and rainy Saturday at Olexiuk Field, the Sturgeon Spirits triumphed over the Jasper Place Rebels with a 12-0 victory in the 1st annual Red & Black Bowl. The event, a competitive and developmental showcase, featured nearly 150 student-athletes from both Sturgeon and Jasper Place high schools.

The game was divided into two halves, with the juniors playing the first half and the seniors taking the field in the second. This structure provided a valuable opportunity for younger players to gain experience ahead of the upcoming season. The Sturgeon Football program, which will be fielding its first official junior team in 2024, showcased its potential during the match.

Former SCHS teacher and assistant coach Alex Lesko, now the Co-Head Coach of the JP Rebels, commented on the significance of the event.

In the first half, the Spirits’ dominated the ground game despite the challenging conditions. Slotback Lucus Brown emerged as a key player, scoring the only touchdown of the half and leading the rushing attack with 75 yards. Linebackers Jace Walsh and Andrew Kozely anchored the defense, preventing the Rebels from scoring.

The second half saw both teams’ offenses finding some rhythm, but only the Spirits managed to score. Sturgeon’s Grade 11 quarterback, Kale Large, connected with Grade 12 standout, Tanner McBride, on a spectacular 77-yard pass and run for the lone score of the half. Defensive captains James Morrison and Steele Doronski spearheaded a resilient defense that secured the shutout.

Next weekend, the Sturgeon Spirits will wrap up their spring training camp with a jamboree in Stettler. Fall training camp is set to commence on August 16th, though the Metro Edmonton Athletics Association has yet to release the official game schedule for the fall season. The Spirits will compete in the Division 2 Miles Conference, while the Rebels will participate in the Division 1 Carr Conference.

Attached are photos from the event, including Lucus Brown, the TD scorer, a team picture, and a trophy presentation featuring Spencer Demerais, Kale Large, Steele Doronski, and Tanner McBride. The photos were provided by Joane Kozely.

Chad Hill, Head Coach of Sturgeon Football, expressed his pride in the team’s performance and the promising future of the program. “The developmental squad did not disappoint,” Hill noted, emphasizing the importance of such events in fostering young talent.

As the Spirits look ahead to their upcoming season, this victory in the Red & Black Bowl sets a strong foundation for the team’s growth and success.

#18 Lucus Brown (TD scorer) – Joane Kozely Photo

(L to R) Spencer Demerais, Kale Large, Steele Doronski, Tanner McBride – Joane Kozely Photo