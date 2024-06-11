Editorial: Morinville’s Speed Limit Reduction – A Step Towards Safety, But More Explanation Needed

On June 1, 2024, Morinville implemented a significant change to its residential traffic laws, reducing the speed limit from 50 km/h to 40 km/h in residential areas. This decision, part of the recently approved Traffic Safety Bylaw, aligns with a growing trend in municipalities across Alberta to prioritize pedestrian safety through lower speed limits.

Research supports the rationale behind reducing speed limits. Studies indicate that every 10 km/h reduction in vehicle speed substantially decreases the risk of pedestrian fatalities. For instance, a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found the risk of severe injury for a pedestrian hit by a car travelling at 50 km/h was about 80%, whereas the risk of severe injury at 40 km/hr was only 25% and only 10% at 25 km/h. While lower speeds typically result in fewer collisions, the motivation behind a lower speed limit is fewer severe pedestrian (not driver) injuries in the event of a collision.

Despite the clear safety benefits, the Town of Morinville and its elected officials have fallen short in one crucial area: communication. While residents were effectively informed about what the new speed limits would be and when they would take effect, they were not adequately informed why it was felt these changes were necessary. This lack of context has led to some public confusion and skepticism about the new speed limits.

At the time of its passing, Councillor Ray White praised the community engagement process, stating, “A lot of work has gone into this, and there has been a lot of conversation and changes made, and I think good changes.” However, without a clear explanation of the underlying safety benefits, these efforts may not fully resonate with the public. Understanding the life-saving potential of reduced speed limits could create greater community support and compliance.

The new bylaw also includes several other provisions aimed at enhancing safety, such as adjustments to school bus flashing light restrictions and updates to playground and school zone timings. The implementation costs, estimated at $17,500, cover the replacement of speed limit signs and the development of a communications plan.

While the decision to reduce residential speed limits to 40 km/h in Morinville is a commendable step towards improving pedestrian and cyclist safety in the event of a collision, something the Municipality’s strategic plan has made a priority over the past three years, the Town must do more to communicate the reasons behind these changes.

Clear, evidence-based explanations can help ensure that residents understand and support these important measures, ultimately leading to a safer community for everyone.