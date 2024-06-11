Food: Greek Naan Bread Pizza with Tzatziki and Pork Meatballs

Looking for a delicious and unique twist on pizza night? This Greek-inspired naan bread pizza combines the flavours of the Mediterranean with the convenience of a quick and easy meal. Using naan bread as the crust and a creamy tzatziki sauce as the base, this pizza is topped with baked Greek pork meatballs, red onions, feta cheese, mozzarella, black olives, and red peppers. Perfect for a weeknight dinner or a fun weekend treat!

Ingredients:

For the Greek Meatballs: 1 lb ground pork 1/4 cup breadcrumbs (or almond flour for a low-carb option) 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese 1/4 cup finely chopped onion 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 egg 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped 2 tbsp fresh mint, chopped 1 tsp dried oregano 1/2 tsp ground cumin 1/2 tsp ground coriander 1/2 tsp salt 1/4 tsp black pepper 1 tbsp olive oil (for cooking)

For the Pizza: 4 pieces of naan bread 1 cup tzatziki sauce 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese 1/2 cup black olives, sliced 1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced



Instructions:

Prepare the Meatballs: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground pork, breadcrumbs (or almond flour), grated Parmesan cheese, finely chopped onion, minced garlic, egg, parsley, mint, dried oregano, ground cumin, ground coriander, salt, and black pepper. Mix until all ingredients are well combined. Form the mixture into small meatballs, about 1 inch in diameter. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the meatballs and cook until browned on all sides, about 5-6 minutes. Transfer the meatballs to a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until cooked through.

Assemble the Pizzas: Preheat your oven to 450°F (200°C). Place the naan bread on a baking sheet. Spread a generous layer of tzatziki sauce over each piece of naan bread. Top each naan with sliced red onions, crumbled feta cheese, shredded mozzarella cheese, black olives, and red bell pepper slices. Slice the baked meatballs and distribute them evenly over the pizzas.

Bake the Pizzas: Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the naan is crispy around the edges. Serve: Remove the pizzas from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes before slicing. Garnish with additional fresh parsley or mint if desired. Serve hot and enjoy your Greek naan bread pizza with a fresh side salad or as a standalone meal.

This Greek naan bread pizza is a delightful fusion of flavours that brings a taste of the Mediterranean to your table. Perfectly balanced with creamy tzatziki, savoury meatballs, and fresh veggies, it’s a hit for any occasion!