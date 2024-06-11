Letter: Lawn Mower Safety-A Call to Protect Our Children

Dear Editor,

As we are now in the season of lawn maintenance and outdoor activities, I would like to remind everyone about the potential hazards associated with machinery such as lawnmowers, especially in the presence of children.

I was only two when an accident forever altered the course of my life. Innocently playing outside, I ventured too close to a moving lawn mower, unaware of the danger it posed. The operator was unaware of my presence and backed up, not realizing I had stumbled and fallen behind the lawn mower. I was rushed to the hospital, where doctors had to amputate my right arm above the elbow and part of my left hand.

As a graduate of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, I am advocating for safety measures around lawnmowers. I accept who I am today, but I wouldn’t want another child to go through what I did.

It’s important to recognize that accidents can occur in the blink of an eye, with lifelong consequences. By sharing my story and raising awareness, I hope to encourage greater caution and vigilance among parents, caregivers and communities alike.

Denise Swedlo, The War Amps