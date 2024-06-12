PSA: CF-188 Hornet flyby for the Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Final Home Opener

submitted by National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces

Two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CF-18 Hornet fighter jets from 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alta. will conduct a flyby over Rogers Place to mark the Edmonton Oilers’ Stanley Cup Final Home Opener. The flyby will take place at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The aircraft will fly over Rogers Place at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route. Flybys by RCAF aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety, and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions.

The CF-18 Hornet is the RCAF’s frontline multi-role fighter, and is employed in many different roles, including air defence, air superiority and tactical support.

The RCAF is proud to share in national sporting events such as this, with flybys that allow us to demonstrate the capabilities of our personnel and aircraft to Canadians.

For details on the Royal Canadian Air Force and our aircraft, please visit the website at:

https://www.canada.ca/en/air-force.html.