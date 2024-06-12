St. Albert warns citizens about online selling transactions

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP are warning citizens to be safe when meeting buyers/sellers to complete online transactions after receiving two separate complaints over one week where individuals who were selling electronics online were sprayed with bear spray when making the exchange. Both transactions were made in the Erin Ridge area, during daylight hours.

In both occurrences, the suspect was similarly described as:

Younger male

Dark skin

Black curly hair

Larger build

Wearing hoodie, track pants and/or shorts

Athletic shoes

French accent

St. Albert RCMP wants to remind the community that St. Albert does have a “Safe Internet Exchange Zone” at Servus Place, which was implemented in May, 2021. This safe online exchange zone was created for residents to utilize when meeting to buy and sell items online but can also be used as a safe child exchange site for parents or guardians. stalbert.ca/city/eps/rcmp/crime/safe-exchange/

St. Albert RCMP encourages the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.