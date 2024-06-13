Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Below are some shots taken by our and your cameras over the past week.

Morinville Community Library staff member Margaret Meetsma (left) and Library Director Isabelle Cramp will retire this summer after 21 years of dedicated service to the community. The two longtime employees started a day apart in 2003. You can read our full story here. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

CN workers were out on a rainy Wednesday working on the track at 100 Street. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Joanne Deveau captured this shot of the sky as the sun was setting this past week.

Pride Week

Morinville raised the Pride flag for the seventh consecutive year, marking the largest turnout yet. Approximately 38 residents, town staff, council members, NDP MLAs Marie Renaud and Janis Irwin, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony. Mayor Simon Boersma emphasized empowerment and inclusivity, while Tim Osborne highlighted the importance of community support. The ceremony concluded with a blessing and the flag raising by a Community Peace Officer, assisted by Councillors Rebecca Balanko and Maurice St. Denis. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Local Sports

On Saturday, June 1st, Morinville’s U13 team, sponsored by OK Tire, played their mid-season baseball tournament in St. Albert. The team went undefeated all weekend and played an outstanding final game to win it all. The team is led by Head Coach Rob Chubaty, Assistant Coach Mark Bayley and Jennifer Duquette. From left to right Carson Karlunchuck, Ashton Boissonnault, Levi Foster, Marcus Huot, Jake Duquette, Gavin Connors, Jowen Arcand Auigbe, Timothy, Chase Letourneau. Front Row: Taiyo Pearce and Brogan Bayley. – Submitted Photo

The Sturgeon Spirits celebrate their 12-0 victory over the Jasper Place Rebels in the inaugural Red & Black Bowl at Olexiuk Field on Saturday, June 7.

#18 Lucus Brown (TD scorer) – Joane Kozely Photo

(L to R) Spencer Demerais, Kale Large, Steele Doronski, Tanner McBride – Joane Kozely Photo

Look Up!

The early morning sun seen behind a tree leaf. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A bluejay grabs a peanut among a sea of lilacs. – Stephen Dafoe Photo