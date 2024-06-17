Lemonade Day Highlights Youth Business Skills at Morinville Festival

photos by Lucie Roy

Morinville Festival Days, held on Saturday, June 15, included Lemonade Day, an event for young entrepreneurs to practice their business skills. Several lemonade stands were set up in front of local businesses and festival venues, offering different lemonade styles and flavours.

Lemonade Day was introduced to Northern Alberta in 2018 by Community Futures. The program trains youth in business skills and encourages charitable giving, with participants donating to local charities in previous years.

Below are some photos of some of the stands set up in town.

Little Lemon Shop by Sturgeon Brewing

Sunshine Citrus at MCCC

Friends stand by Home Hardware

Squeeze Off Main by Hair & Holistics.

Citrus Burst by MLC

Puck Drop Lemonade Stand