Morinville Festival Days: A Weekend in Pictures

photos by Stephen Dafoe and Lucie Roy

The Town of Morinville hosted Morinville Festival Days from June 14 to 16, featuring a variety of free activities and entertainment. The event included traditional favourites and new activities for all ages.

Highlights included the Heritage, Culture, and Art exhibit at Musée Morinville Museum and a Video Dance Party on Friday. Saturday featured a Dawn till Dusk Community Creative Space, the Mayor & Council Pancake Breakfast, and the NAPA Morinville Show ‘N Shine. The Festival Fun Zone offered numerous activities, while the Morinville Firefighter Combat Challenge and free screenings of The Super Mario Bros. Movie entertained crowds. The weekend concluded with Picnic Bingo sessions at Skyline Ball Park on Sunday.

Below are some photos taken during Festival Days:

Mayor & Council Breakfast

Kids Zone

Three-year-old Isla Waynert has her face painted like a princess during Morinville Festival Days. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Amanda from Hula Hoop Circus performs in the children’s area during Morinville Festival Days on Saturday, June 15. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

NAPA Show ‘N’ Shine

Marlon Rakowski and his daughter stand by the family’s decommissioned 2002 Nissan Atlas fire truck. The Rakowskis, active in the treasure-hunting community, use the vehicle to carry their gear, their treasure finds, and the entire family around the area.

Gerry Gaetz shows his sweet chopper ride that he ordered during COVID-19 and assembled.

Attendance at this year’s Napa Show ‘N’ Shine was among the best for both vehicles and those out to look at them. Cars and car enthusiasts extended for a few blocks up 100 Street from 100 Avenue.

A group of car lovers check out one of the many vehicles on display at this year’s Napa Show ‘N’ Shine. Sunny weather on Saturday, June 15 made for a perfect day for the show and other festival activities. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Firefighters’ Combat Challenge

Morinville Firefighter Kenneth Preston drags his rescue manikin back across the finish line during the Masters’ component of this year’s Firefighters Combat Challenge.

Sturgeon County Firefighter Christine Matkea drags the rescue manikin towards the finish line during the women’s component of this year’s Firefighters’ Combat Challenge.

Lemonade Day

Morinville Festival Days, held on Saturday, June 15, included Lemonade Day, an event for young entrepreneurs to practice their business skills. Several lemonade stands were set up in front of local businesses and festival venues, offering different lemonade styles and flavours.

Lemonade Day was introduced to Northern Alberta in 2018 by Community Futures. The program trains youth in business skills and encourages charitable giving, with participants donating to local charities in previous years.

Around The Festival