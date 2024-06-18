National Indigenous Peoples Day Coming Up In Morinville

National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada is celebrated annually on Jun. 21. It is a day to recognize and honour the diverse cultures, histories, and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples in Canada.

This day provides an opportunity to learn about Indigenous communities’ rich traditions and heritage and celebrate their ongoing presence and resilience. National Indigenous Peoples Day, first proclaimed in 1996, has since become an essential occasion for cultural events, ceremonies, and gatherings nationwide.

Morinville will hold its National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC) and Town Hall on Friday, June 21.

The day consists of Tee Pee Teachings from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and a formal Program with a drumming and dancing celebration from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.