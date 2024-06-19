Morinville RCMP Arrest Suspect in Vehicle Theft

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Members of RCMP Morinville Detachment have arrested a suspect in possession of a vehicle recently stolen out of Edmonton. On the afternoon of Tuesday, June 4, Morinville Detachment members located a 2000 Honda Accord travelling erratically on Highway 28 just north of Edmonton, and identified it as having just been stolen from a residence in Edmonton. Members successfully recovered the vehicle and arrested a 25-year-old female suspect, who will be appearing in St. Albert Provincial Court on charges of Possessing Stolen Property, Obstructing a Police Officer, and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

