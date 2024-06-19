Morinville RCMP Conclude Successful Investigation into Break and Enter, Theft of Vehicle

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Members of RCMP Morinville Detachment have successfully concluded their investigation into a break and enter and theft of vehicle that occurred in Gibbons in October 2023. RCMP responded to a complaint of a break and enter in progress in which a 2007 GMC Sierra was stolen, which attempted to flee from police after being located a short time later. RCMP were able to secure the vehicle, and a 32 year-old man was arrested and charged with Break and Enter and Theft, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Failing to Comply with Release Conditions. The accused was found guilty at trial in Morinville Provincial Court on June 13, 2024 and sentenced to 480 days in custody.

