Morinville RCMP Make Arrest in Theft of Semi Truck

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On June 19, 2024, RCMP Morinville Detachment members located a semi-trailer that had been stolen from Edmonton and was believed to be in the area of the Alexander First Nation. The trailer was reported to have between $50,000 to $80,000 worth of imported tires inside.

Morinville members were able to locate and recover the trailer in Lac St. Anne County. A related 2012 Kentworth semi-tractor, which had also been stolen, was recovered soon after on the Alexander First Nation. All of the stolen tires were also recovered. Morinville Detachment members arrested a 47-year-old man on the Alexander First Nation, with multiple theft-related charges now pending.

RCMP encourages the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.