Elevate Your Fry Game: Homemade Garlic Parmesan Aioli

When it comes to serving fries, ketchup is the go-to condiment for many. But why settle for ordinary when you can elevate your fry game with a dip that’s as sophisticated as it is delicious? Enter Garlic Parmesan Aioli, a creamy and savoury dip that perfectly complements the salty crunch of home-cut crinkle fries.

Why Choose a Unique Dip?

Ketchup, while classic, can sometimes mask the natural flavours of your fries and the accompanying dishes. By opting for a more nuanced dip like Garlic Parmesan Aioli, you enhance rather than overshadow the taste of your fries. This dip brings a rich, savoury depth with a hint of garlic and a touch of lemony freshness, making each bite an experience.

Garlic Parmesan Aioli Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2-3 garlic cloves (minced)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh parsley (finely chopped)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise and grated Parmesan cheese. Stir in the minced garlic, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard. Add the finely chopped parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving to enhance the flavours.

This Garlic Parmesan Aioli is not just a dip; it’s a flavour journey. The creamy texture of the mayonnaise creates a perfect base, while the Parmesan cheese adds a delightful umami kick. Fresh garlic infuses the aioli with a robust flavour, balanced by the zesty lemon juice. A touch of Dijon mustard brings a subtle tang, and the parsley adds a fresh, herbaceous note.

Perfect Pairing

Pair this aioli with your home-cut crinkle fries for a match made in culinary heaven. The fries’ crispy exterior and fluffy interior are perfectly complemented by the dip’s creamy richness. The savoury notes of the garlic and Parmesan blend beautifully with the slight sweetness of the fries, creating a harmonious flavour profile that’s hard to resist.