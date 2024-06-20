Morinville Will Host Annual Canada Day Celebration at Ray McDonald Sports Grounds

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville is gearing up for its annual Canada Day celebration, set to take place on Monday, July 1, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Ray McDonald Sports Grounds, located at 9908 104 Street. This family-friendly event promises a variety of entertainment and activities suitable for all ages.

Attendees can look forward to live music from local band Jam Bandy, a formal program starting at 1 p.m., and a plethora of fun activities, including face painting, glitter tattoos, a foam party, and inflatables. A supersized colouring wall, Canada Day-themed crafts, and a photo booth will also be available. In addition, visitors can enjoy cookies provided by the Morinville Mayor and Council while supplies last, and a special visit from the Morinville Fire Department.

“We are thrilled to bring the community together for this special celebration,” said Kathleen Ducharme, Events and Programs Coordinator. “This year’s event will provide plenty of family-friendly fun and is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the day with neighbours and friends.”

All activities are free unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice. In case of poor weather, the festivities will be moved to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The tradition of celebrating Canada Day in Morinville has evolved over the years. Initially, the event was held in St. Jean Baptiste Park after the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society, led by Murray Knight, revived it after many years of no festivities. This celebration, which first brought the community together in the park in 2010, quickly became a staple in Morinville’s annual festivities​and was taken over by the Town of Morinville in recent years.

Volunteers will once again place Canadian flags on lawns in Morinville on the evening of June 30 and early July 1.

For a complete list of events, residents are encouraged to visit Morinville.ca.