Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here is a collection of photos taken over the past week by our and your cameras.

Erin Vollick sent us this great shot of a rainbow, taken on Father’s Day while travelling home.

Scott Richardson sent us these shots of the evening sky in Morinville.

Heritage Lodge Show ‘N’ Shine

The Morinville Redliners visited Heritage Lodge for a Fathers’ Day Show ‘N’ Shine on Friday, June 14. – Lucie Roy Photos

Firefighters Combat Challenge

The Morinville Fire Department held the 12th annual Combat Challenge during Festival Days on Saturday, June 15. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Morinville Festival Days

The Town of Morinville held Morinville Festival Days on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16. Here are some highlight photos by Lucie Roy and Stephen Dafoe

Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day saw a number of young entrepreneurs setting up lemonade stands around town. – Lucie Roy Photos

NAPA Show ‘N’ Shine

This year’s Show ‘N’ Shine was perhaps the largest yet. – Stephen Dafoe Photos