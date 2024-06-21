 Serious Collision on Highway 37 Claims Life of Gibbons Resident

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

At 8:12 p.m., the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a serious collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 825. Emergency crews arrived promptly and attended to the motorcyclist, a 60-year-old resident of Gibbons, who was subsequently airlifted by STARS. Tragically, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved sustained minor injuries and received treatment from EMS at the scene. The RCMP remained on-site for several hours to conduct an investigation into the cause of the collision, which remains under investigation.

The RCMP extended their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.