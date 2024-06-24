Letter: Legal Lions receive donation

The Legal Lions Community Transportation was the recent recipient of a $1000 donation from Servus Credit Union. The Lions Club submitted an application through the online Community Engagement program on the Servus website.

The funding will help offset costs for seniors’ transportation to events and activities throughout the Edmonton and surrounding area.

Lion Transportation director Fred Malott was extremely happy to receive the donation as it will help to defray costs for the seniors in our community, as well as seniors in other surrounding communities who utilize our transportation service.

It is imperative that we offer programs to seniors who do not have any other affordable transportation available to them.

They will be able to access groceries and go shopping, go to museums, go on tours, view Christmas lights in the city, go for lunch, go fishing, and be active individuals within their communities.

It is important to seniors that we strive to help them by providing services that will allow them to Age in Place and allows them the opportunity to enjoy life in the communities where they have lived most of their lives.

The Lions Transportation has been operating for 39 years, offering low-cost transportation to members of the community.

Servus Credit Union partners with local organizations that offer free or reduced-fee initiatives that help people to enjoy community and cultural activities.

Legal Lions Community Transportation