Town seeking resident input on 2025 Budget – survey now open

submitted by Town of Morinville

The Town of Morinville wants your input on its 2025 budget. The Budget 2025 Survey will be launched today at noon on www.engagemorinville.ca. This portal continues to be the hub for all Town of Morinville public engagement activities.

Residents and business owners have until July 21, 2024, to complete the 2025 budget survey. The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete and will ask questions relating to:

• Budget Considerations

• Future State

The information collected will help shape operating and capital budget planning. A ‘What We Heard’ report will also be delivered to Council as a tool to inform their decision making.

If participants would prefer to complete the survey in writing, they can request a paper copy by calling 780-939-4361. An addressed postage-paid envelope will be provided to return the survey.