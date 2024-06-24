Young Ballplayers Shine at Morinville Skyline and Meadows Diamonds U11 and U13 Tournaments

Knoxx de Champlain of the Black Bar Fitness U11 Miners puts bat to ball en route to a 21-2 victory over the visiting McDonald’s Pirates on Saturday, June 22. The team went 3-0 over the weekend. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

photos by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Skyline and Meadows Diamonds were bustling with activity over the weekend as young ballplayers competed in U11 and U13 tournaments. MorinvilleNews.com was on-site Saturday morning to capture some action shots of the Black Bar Fitness U11 Miners and U13 OK Tire teams.

The Black Bar Fitness U11 Miners, sponsored by Black Bar Crossfit, had a stellar performance, going undefeated in their three-game round-robin series. Coach Christopher Mercer proudly reported that the Miners outscored their opponents 42-5. Their victories included a 21-2 win against the visiting McDonald’s Pirates, a 9-1 triumph over the Phillies, and a 12-2 win over the Astros.

Similarly, the U13 OK Tire team had an impressive showing. Coach Robert Chubaty shared that his team went 2-0 on Saturday, outscoring their opponents by 33 runs, which secured their spot in the final on Sunday. In a dramatic final, the team initially fell behind 9-2 after two innings but managed to take an 11-9 lead in the seventh. However, their opponents tied the game by the bottom of the seventh, leading to an extra inning. The OK Tire team took a 13-11 lead but ultimately lost 14-13 in the bottom of the eighth.

As the season approaches its conclusion, both teams have showcased tremendous skill and sportsmanship, with the final games scheduled for the coming week.

Gavin Conners of the U13 OK Tire team slides into second base on Saturday, June 22. The OK Tire team won the game 17-1 and were 2-0 in the opening games. After a massive battle, they lost 14-13 in the final game on Sunday, June 23. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Below is a gallery of shots from Saturday morning games.