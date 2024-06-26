Fort Saskatchewan RCMP continue to nab Highway high flyers

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On June 23, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a member of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP observed a Mitsubishi Lancer travelling at extreme speeds on Highway 21 and Township Road 542, near Fort Saskatchewan. Traffic was heavy, given the time of day.

A Radar speed measuring device was used to calculate the vehicle’s speed at 189km/hr in a posted 100km/hr zone. The 20-year-old male driver, a resident of Beaumont, was arrested and released via Summons to attend the Alberta Court of Justice in July, 2024.

With the warmer weather approaching, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP reminds motorists to obey the posted speed limits and to call 911 to report dangerous driving in progress.