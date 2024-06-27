Alberta RCMP reminds everyone to enjoy the long weekend responsibly  

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Canada Day weekend is often a time for celebration with trips camping and to the lake. As such, Alberta’s roadways are busier than normal, and the Alberta RCMP are reminding everyone this Canada Day long weekend and throughout the summer that drinking is a choice that can have serious consequences.

“It is important to remember that these laws apply to all motorized vehicles, including boats and off-highway vehicles (OHV),” says Sgt. Darrin Turnbull, Alberta RCMP Traffic. “With a summer long weekend comes the opportunity to spend time enjoying OHVs while camping or boating on the lake. In any case, you should never operate a motorized vehicle if you have been drinking or using cannabis. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 911.”

One in five Alberta drivers involved in fatal collisions and one in 20 involved in injury collisions has been drinking prior to the collision, according to MAAD Canada stats provided by the RCMP. The 2023 July long weekend saw 76 persons injured in motor vehicle collisions, and four people were killed. In Alberta, a total of 117 impaired drivers were removed from the roads by Alberta RCMP that weekend.

RCMP offer the following advice before getting behind the wheel this long weekend, motorists should remember: