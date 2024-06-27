Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos captured by our and your lenses over the past week.

National Indigenous Peoples Day

Larson Yellowbird demonstrating Men’s Fancy style dancing Michelle House demonstrates Metis Jigging alongside Larson Yellowbirds Men’s Fancy dance style in a dance-off to close the celebration. Leonard Campbell – demonstrates Men’s Traditional Alexandra Yellowbird – demonstrates Women’s Fancy dance style. Pisim Yellowbird demonstrates Womens Traditional Dancing as Kehew Singers and Drum Keeper Ian Scout perform. Alexander First Nation Chief George Arcand Jr. speaks to attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Morinville on Friday, June 21. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville students and residents gathered at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on National Indigenous Peoples Day to learn and share. The event, held Friday, June 21, included an informal TeePee teaching session outside ahead of a formal program that included drumming, singing, dancing and an explanation of the dance styles and regalia worn by the dancers, as well as the importance and significance of the drum in Indigenous culture. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

LOCAL BASEBALL

The Morinville Skyline and Meadows Diamonds were bustling with activity over the weekend as young ballplayers competed in U11 and U13 tournaments. MorinvilleNews.com was on-site Saturday morning to capture some action shots of the Black Bar Fitness U11 Miners and U13 OK Tire teams.

Knoxx de Champlain of the Black Bar Fitness U11 Miners puts bat to ball en route to a 21-2 victory over the visiting McDonald’s Pirates on Saturday, June 22. The team went 3-0 over the weekend. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Gavin Conners of the U13 OK Tire team slides into second base on Saturday, June 22. The OK Tire team won the game 17-1 and were 2-0 in the opening games. After a massive battle, they lost 14-13 in the final game on Sunday, June 23. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Below is a gallery of shots from Saturday morning games.

SCARS Adoption Event

Sturgeon County Kennels hosted their 2nd annual adoption event last Saturday supporting SCARS rescue. With shelters full, there are many dogs available for adoption. Here are some submitted photos from the event. Details on dogs can be found at ScarsCare.ca – Tristan Dupuis photos

AROUND THE REGION

MP Dane Lloyd (left) talks to Morinville resident Rob D’Aoust about the railroad tracks in Morinville. Lloyd held his annual community BBQ at Putnam Law on Thursday, June 27. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Legal Lions Community Transportation was the recent recipient of a $1000 donation from Servus Credit Union. The Lions Club submitted an application through the online Community Engagement program on the Servus website. The funding will help offset costs for seniors’ transportation to events and activities throughout the Edmonton and surrounding area. Legal Lion Fred Malott receives a $1000 cheque from Servus Credit Union representative Paulette Bilodeau – submitted photo

School Visit

(back L-R) Teacher Mrs. Tymchuk, Lions Mya Bissonnette, Amber Hopkins and Fred Malott with GSACRD Legal School Grade 1 class showing their flags and certificates presented at the Lions Project Maple Leaf.

On 14 June, 2024 the Legal Lions Club visited the Legal Schools to do a presentation to the grade one classes as part of the Lions Project Maple Leaf. This is an annual tradition the Lions Club has be active with for over 30 years and is considered one of our main causes in the community. This activity is a project of the Lions of Alberta Foundation and represents the opportunity to demonstrate to our communities and especially children, how proud we are to be a Canadian.

We engage the students in a discussion about Canada, asking questions as to what they have learned in their classroom about our country, leading up to this presentation. A question and answer session with the children includes such things as the size of our country, national symbols, provinces, official languages and where they have seen the Canada flag flying. The students are presented a Canada flag and certificate that they can take home and then we all sing “O Canada”. This is a great opportunity to instill pride in our country.

submitted by Fred Malott – Treasurer – Legal Lions Club

A farmer uses a boom sprayer on the crops in Sturgeon County. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Cyclists make their way down Sturgeon Road in Sturgeon County on June 19. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Look Up

A great blue heron takes flight over Morinville in this composite image of three photographs by Stephen Dafoe.

A female red-winged blackbird takes flight from one stalk to another in this composite image of three photos by Stephen Dafoe

A bee works its magic in a lilac bush. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Black-crowned night heron – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A flock of American white pelicans take flight. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

A pair of red-necked grebes with their babies at Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Baby American coot at Heritage Lake – Stephen Dafoe Photo