Smoked SPAM: A Unique BBQ Delight

Smoking a can of SPAM might sound unconventional, but it’s a deliciously unique way to enjoy this classic canned meat. The smoking process infuses the SPAM with rich, smoky flavors, while a good BBQ rub adds a spicy, savoury kick. When cut into a crosshatch pattern, the SPAM opens up as it cooks, allowing the smoke and rub to penetrate deeper, creating a mouth-watering treat perfect for any BBQ enthusiast. Here’s how to do it:

Ingredients

1 can of SPAM

2 tablespoons of your favourite BBQ rub

Wood chips for smoking (applewood, hickory, or cherrywood work great)

Equipment

Smoker or grill set up for indirect cooking

Skewers

Sharp knife

Instructions

Preheat the Smoker: Set your smoker or grill for indirect cooking and preheat to 250°F (120°C). Add your chosen wood chips to the smoker box or directly onto the coals for added smoke flavour. Prepare the SPAM: Remove the SPAM from the can and rinse it under cold water to remove any excess gelatin.

Place the SPAM on a cutting board. Using skewers, insert them horizontally through the SPAM about an inch from the bottom. This will act as a guide and stop point for your cuts.

With a sharp knife, make vertical cuts across the SPAM, spaced about 1/4 inch apart, stopping at the skewers.

Rotate the SPAM 90 degrees and make horizontal cuts, creating a crosshatch pattern. Season the SPAM: Rub the BBQ rub generously all over the SPAM, making sure to get it into the cuts. The rub will add flavor and help create a delicious crust on the outside. Smoke the SPAM: Place the prepared SPAM on the smoker grate, making sure it is exposed to the smoke but not directly over the heat source.

Smoke at 250°F (120°C) for about 1.5 to 2 hours. The SPAM should develop a nice, smoky crust and fan open, absorbing all the smoky goodness. Finish and Serve: Once the SPAM is done, remove it from the smoker and let it rest for a few minutes.

Slice the SPAM along the pre-made cuts to create individual pieces.

Serve hot as an appetizer, or use it as a topping for sandwiches, salads, or even as a unique pizza topping.

Tips

Wood Chip Choice: Experiment with different types of wood chips to find your favourite flavour profile. Applewood gives a sweet, mild flavour, while hickory provides a stronger, more robust smokiness.

Experiment with different types of wood chips to find your favourite flavour profile. Applewood gives a sweet, mild flavour, while hickory provides a stronger, more robust smokiness. BBQ Rub: Make your own BBQ rub by combining brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and a pinch of cayenne for heat.

Smoking SPAM is a fun and tasty way to elevate this humble canned meat into a gourmet BBQ treat. Whether you’re a BBQ novice or a seasoned pitmaster, this recipe is sure to impress your friends and family. Enjoy the smoky, savoury flavours, and happy smoking!