Smoked SPAM: A Unique BBQ Delight

Smoking a can of SPAM might sound unconventional, but it’s a deliciously unique way to enjoy this classic canned meat. The smoking process infuses the SPAM with rich, smoky flavors, while a good BBQ rub adds a spicy, savoury kick. When cut into a crosshatch pattern, the SPAM opens up as it cooks, allowing the smoke and rub to penetrate deeper, creating a mouth-watering treat perfect for any BBQ enthusiast. Here’s how to do it:

Ingredients

  • 1 can of SPAM
  • 2 tablespoons of your favourite BBQ rub
  • Wood chips for smoking (applewood, hickory, or cherrywood work great)

Equipment

  • Smoker or grill set up for indirect cooking
  • Skewers
  • Sharp knife

Instructions

  1. Preheat the Smoker: Set your smoker or grill for indirect cooking and preheat to 250°F (120°C). Add your chosen wood chips to the smoker box or directly onto the coals for added smoke flavour.
  2. Prepare the SPAM:
    • Remove the SPAM from the can and rinse it under cold water to remove any excess gelatin.
    • Place the SPAM on a cutting board. Using skewers, insert them horizontally through the SPAM about an inch from the bottom. This will act as a guide and stop point for your cuts.
    • With a sharp knife, make vertical cuts across the SPAM, spaced about 1/4 inch apart, stopping at the skewers.
    • Rotate the SPAM 90 degrees and make horizontal cuts, creating a crosshatch pattern.
  3. Season the SPAM:
    • Rub the BBQ rub generously all over the SPAM, making sure to get it into the cuts. The rub will add flavor and help create a delicious crust on the outside.
  4. Smoke the SPAM:
    • Place the prepared SPAM on the smoker grate, making sure it is exposed to the smoke but not directly over the heat source.
    • Smoke at 250°F (120°C) for about 1.5 to 2 hours. The SPAM should develop a nice, smoky crust and fan open, absorbing all the smoky goodness.
  5. Finish and Serve:
    • Once the SPAM is done, remove it from the smoker and let it rest for a few minutes.
    • Slice the SPAM along the pre-made cuts to create individual pieces.
    • Serve hot as an appetizer, or use it as a topping for sandwiches, salads, or even as a unique pizza topping.

Tips

  • Wood Chip Choice: Experiment with different types of wood chips to find your favourite flavour profile. Applewood gives a sweet, mild flavour, while hickory provides a stronger, more robust smokiness.
  • BBQ Rub: Make your own BBQ rub by combining brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and a pinch of cayenne for heat.

Smoking SPAM is a fun and tasty way to elevate this humble canned meat into a gourmet BBQ treat. Whether you’re a BBQ novice or a seasoned pitmaster, this recipe is sure to impress your friends and family. Enjoy the smoky, savoury flavours, and happy smoking!

