Sturgeon County winner celebrates $100K EXTRA win!

submitted

“I just yelled, ‘Holy mackerel!’”

Vicki Ferguson is $100,000 richer after a major win on her EXTRA ticket for the May 25 draw.

The Sturgeon County winner said she is a regular player of LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX and always adds EXTRA to her tickets.

Her response to the win was something else though.

“I brought my ticket to the [store] to have the cashier check it and when I saw the amount I’d won, I just yelled, ‘Holy mackerel!’” she laughed. “The gentleman behind me in line celebrated with me, too.”

“He picked me up and spun me around and then shook my hand and congratulated me!” she continued, laughing.

Ferguson said she’s still processing her win and coming up with ideas on how to spend it, but she said: “It feels absolutely fabulous!”

Ferguson bought her winning LOTTO 6/49 and EXTRA ticket from Circle K at 35 Giroux Road in St. Albert. She won her prize by correctly matching the last six digits of the EXTRA number selected on the May 25 draw: 5612324.