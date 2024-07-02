Morinville celebrates Canada Day

photos by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville hosted its annual Canada Day celebration on Monday. The event was relocated to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre due to the threat of rain. Originally planned to take place at the Ray McDonald Sports Grounds, the event ran from 12 to 3 p.m. and offered a variety of entertainment and activities suitable for all ages.

Attendees enjoyed live music from the local band Jam Bandy, consisting of local musicians Paul Smith, Eddie Bulger and Sarah Bulger, a formal program that started at 1 p.m., and a range of children’s activities, including face painting, glitter tattoos, a foam party, and inflatables. The celebration also featured Canada Day-themed crafts, and a photo booth, cookies, and a special visit from the Morinville Fire Department.

The tradition of celebrating Canada Day in Morinville has evolved over the years. Initially held in St. Jean Baptiste Park after the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society, led by Murray Knight, revived it, the event first brought the community together in 2010 and quickly became a staple in Morinville’s annual festivities, eventually being taken over by the Town of Morinville in recent years.

Volunteers placed 4200 Canadian flags on lawns throughout Morinville on the evening of June 30 and early on Canada Day, adding a festive touch to the community celebration.

Below are some photos from the event:

Jam Bandy (from left: Paul Smith, Ed Bulger, and Sarah Bulger) performed at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Monday, July 1 as part of the Town’s annual Canada Day celebrations. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Six-year-old Adelynne Rondeau decided on some patriotic face painting at the Canada Day celebration, held July 1 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Victoria, Dominic, and William Doig stand by the Morinville Fire Department’s Ladder 1.

Bella was one Cute Canuck Canine with her Canadian bandana around her neck on Canada Day in Morinville – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville RCMP Detachment member stands with Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. The department brought firefighters, Ladder 1, and plenty of gear to show residents and their children. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma speaks to attendees at the Canada Day celebration. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally speaks to attendees. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Roughly three dozen volunteers placed 4200 flags on Morinville lawns overnight on Canada Day. – Stephen Dafoe Photo